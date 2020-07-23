Erie County working on strategy for students to return to the classroom

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper says working on a “Mitigation and risk strategy” for students is key to getting them safely back to school.

Dahlkemper says once schools release their COVID-19 plans, the Erie County Health Department will work with superintendents to implement safe practices in and outside the classrooms, adding that there are ways to prepare your children before heading back to the classroom.

“Get them to wear their mask, get them to keep their mask on, get them to learn how to wear it now. I think a lot of children have been home and they haven’t been outside that much. Parents aren’t, thankfully, taking their children to stores, or things like that, so they aren’t wearing masks. We have to teach our children.” Dahlkemper said.