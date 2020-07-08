Erie County’s community college approved by Pennsylvania Board of Education

Erie County will be getting a stand alone community college.

The State Board of Education voted on July 8th on a ten to five decision approving a community college for Erie.

The vote follows June’s preliminary approval of the college with a nine to six vote back then. Both days marked a win for Empower Erie.

After more than three hours of anxiously waiting, the State Board of Education approved a stand alone community college.

This approval comes years in the making as Empower Erie had fought for the college.

“Now we’re going to build one of the finest community colleges in America,” said Ron DiNicola of Empower Erie.

Co-Founder of Empower Erie Ron DiNicola promised everyone in Erie County that wanted an opportunity for a higher education will now have the ability.

“That means that every kid growing up in this community has a chance. It will help every young adult who wants that chance. It will help our workers, even single mothers,” said DiNicola.

Among those in attendance, County Councilwoman Kathy Fatica had shown up to support the approval.

Fatica and her late husband Phil both supported bringing a stand alone community college to the area.

“This was a very long road, but anything worth having is worth fighting for,” said Fatica.

Director of Administration for Erie County Gary Lee also showed support for the college.

“We have 60 days now with county council to appoint a board of trustees and we’re going to make sure we appoint the very best board,” said Lee.

This marks the first time that the state has approved a new community college in more than 20 years.