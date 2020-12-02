Erie County’s only death row inmate appeals sentence

Erie County’s only inmate on death row has appealed his sentence, something the attorney general’s office is fighting to keep.

Stephen Treiber claims his lawyers were “ineffective” during his trial back in the early 2000s. Now, the 51-year-old is asking for a new trial.

In 2002, Treiber was sentenced to death for the murder of his two-year-old daughter in an arson fire in Millcreek Township.

The attorney general’s office has asked for his appeal to be dismissed.

The inmate claims his council did not challenge DNA evidence, something the prosecution says linked Treiber to the fire.