Erie County’s only inmate on death row appeals his sentence

Erie County’s only inmate on death row has appealed his sentence.

This is something that the Attorney General’s Office is fighting to keep.

Stephen Treiber is claiming that his lawyers were ineffective during his trial back in the early 2000’s.

Now the 51-year-old inmate is asking for a new trial.

Back in 2002, Treiber was sentenced to death for the murder of his two year old daughter in an arson case in Millcreek Township.

The Attorney General’s Office has asked for Treiber’s appeal to be dismissed.

The inmate claims that his then council did not challenge the DNA evidence, something that the prosecution said linked Treiber to the fire.