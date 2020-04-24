Erie couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary while keeping social distancing in mind

Lovebirds celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary received a special celebration Thursday night.

While keeping their social distance, family friends of Art and Geraldine Oligeri gathered at Sarah Reed to make their day special. Through the glass, the couple smiled and waved to everyone outside while enjoying a celebratory drink.

Family members also bringing the company along with cookies and a toast for those in attendance.

“They were originally going to go out to dinner. That’s what you usually do on an anniversary and because of the pandemic, we’ve had to make special arrangements and this is just wonderful, just the fact that we’re all together.” said Art Oligeri, the son of Art and Geraldine.

Family members even getting as close as possible to the couple for a selfie through the glass for memories.