People in Erie are finding more ways to help those in Ukraine, and one Erie couple is sending blankets to help those in need stay warm.

William West used his creativity to think of something to do for the Ukrainian people. His significant other Shirley got the ball rolling, reaching out to members of the community, asking for monetary donations to put towards buying blankets.

The blankets — 60 by 80 inch fleece blankets — will be sent out March 18 when the fundraiser ends.

Here are a few ways you can donate:

send money through PayPal to shirlab3@yahoo.com

send money to Shirley Blancho — 132 West 23 rd St., Apt. 409, Erie, PA 16502

St., Apt. 409, Erie, PA 16502 or call 814-218-2484 to meet the organizer if you would like to donate cash

The organizer says this is just one way to help those in Ukraine.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“We need to do whatever we can to help them now. Whether it’s blankets or other ways of helping, but they absolutely need our help. These poor people are out on the streets sleeping on cement with these poor kids, and it just breaks your heart to see them. So, we really need to do what we can to help them,” said Shirley Blancho, co-organizer, Erie resident.

So far, over $100 has been donated to the cause.