Erie CPR meets to discuss proper processes for community decisions

The McBride Viaduct may just be a memory at this point, but one local group is still fighting against its demolition.

Erie CPR, the group that filed a lawsuit to prevent the demolition of that bridge, met Tuesday night at the Jefferson Educational Society. The group says that they will continue to appeal in the lawsuit and that Tuesday’s meeting was all about making sure that proper process is followed in community decisions.

They feel that PennDOT, City Council and the mayor stepped outside the legal process.