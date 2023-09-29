One person was rescued from a house fire in southern Erie County Friday night and firefighters remain at the scene at this hour.

It was just after 7:30 Friday evening when the departments from Erie and Crawford County were to called to the 12300 block of Silverthorn Road, that’s off Route 6N just west of Interstate 79. The first departments on scene reported seeing smoke and fire.

Firefighters quickly began a search for a person reported to be inside the house and according to reports from the scene, that victim was found and brought out 20 minutes after the fire was reported.

No word on that person’s condition or the cause of the fire.

A state police fire marshal has been requested at the scene.