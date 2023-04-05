With the threat of severe weather today, many people were bracing for the worst, including local emergency crews.

Over the past few weeks, the region has seen its share of storm damage.

Those storms left some without power for days at its peak and with a potentially ominous forecast for Wednesday night, emergency services wanted to be ready for anything.

“If it’s one municipality, we can work directly with that municipality, and get them the resources. Whether its things that we have or if we have to request resources from the state, we can do that,” said Brian Mesaros, assistant emergency management coordinator, Erie County.

Meanwhile, Penelec has been scrambling to fix outages. According to FirstEnergy, last weekend’s storm alone left more than 121,000 customers in the dark. But a company spokesperson said with the threat of strong storms moving through the region Wednesday, the power company was more prepared.

Todd Meyers, Senior Communication Representative with FirstEnergy said in part:

“We have an army of line workers ready and available due to previous outages. We have over 450 line workers in service areas with some crews working around the clock for 15 days straight. We appreciate the patience of all of our customers during this time.”

He added that restoring power as efficiently and safely as possible is always their top priority.

A representative with the Erie County Department of Public Safety said they’re ready to open up their Emergency Operations Center in case anything were to happen.

“Should something happen, our emergency management staff, we’re going to be on alert. If something happens, we’re going to come here to open up the EOC. If it gets bad enough, we could be bringing people in through other county departments depending on what’s affected,” Mesaros went on to say.