It’s hard to believe but winter is knocking on our door, and Monday, local road crews said they’re ready for what could be the first snowfall of the season.

It may seem early to be talking about winter weather preparations; however, Erie County residents could see the season’s first snowfall overnight. With snow in the forecast, local road crews are planning how to respond.

Ten Erie City Streets Department plow trucks and 48 employees are prepared for snow with enough salt to last the winter season. The streets department bureau chief said it’s early for snow, but it’s still important to be prepared.

“We started putting plows on last week, and the spreaders on our salt trucks, so we have 10 salt trucks with plows on them ready to go right now. We always prepare early, cause you just never know in Erie when it’s going to come,” said Jeff Gibbens, Erie City Streets Bureau chief.

One Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) representative said they’re prepared with supplies and equipment but added it’s drivers that they’re in need of.

“We do have some open positions. Our routes will be a little longer with the guys we do have and we’ll work around the clock as the weather dictates. We’ll extend shift hours and work people longer,” said Easton Ray, assistant county maintenance manager, PennDOT.

Ray said 25 PennDOT plow trucks are ready to go and added that they also spend the warmer months making sure all the plow trucks and equipment work.

“That’s basically what we spend all summer doing is getting ready for winter again. Our garage is constantly working on the trucks and keeping them up and running so when it comes time to get ready for winter, it’s not as hard. The trucks are ready,” Ray added.

It’s a few weeks away, however, city officials are reminding community members that those odd/even parking rules will start again on Nov. 1.