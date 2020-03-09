Erie crime reduction plan put on hold

A plan looking to help reduce crime in one Erie neighborhood is put on hold.

According to Mayor Joe Schember, a nearly $1 million federal grant that would also look to help increase trust and improve community safety for Erie’s east side has yet to be received.

The grant is coming from the Department of Justice.

“The delay is very frustrating, because we are ready to go. We have all the plans, we want to hire somebody and move forward and really help the east side of Erie. We are delayed because the Department of Justice has not yet approved it and we are hoping they’ll do that quickly,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D), City of Erie.

The Mayor announced back in October that the grant will be used throughout four years.