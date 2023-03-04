Having your own pickleball net will help improve your playing skills while ensuring you always have some entertainment possibilities nearby.

One local organization is enjoying a fast-paced sport while supporting a great cause.

Saturday, Erie Dawn held its first annual Real Dill Pickleball Tourney at the Westwood Racquet Club.

It was held in partnership with The Erie Pickleball Players Association.

The fundraiser supports Erie Dawn’s program that helps woman facing housing challenges.

“There is a lot of things going on, but we thought it was a great time of the year to get people out and get them active get them interacting get ready for the official pickle ball season because there is a lot of outdoor and indoor courts once springtime really come around,” said Susanne Kuligowski, Executive Director of Erie Dawn.

The tournament also featured a 50/50 raffle and a paddle raffle.