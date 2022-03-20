Erie Day School Model UN Team took first place at the 2022 Northwest PA Collegiate Academy Model UN Conference for the sixth year in a row.

The event took place on March 18. at Collegiate Academy.

The goal of Model United Nations is to educate student delegates about current affairs and international relations. This includes effective written and oral communications as delegates from different countries.

Strong Vincent Middle School, East Middle School, J.S. Wilson Middle School, Fairview Middle School, and Our Lady of Peace also participated in the event.