Several Democrats will gather tonight to watch the Presidential debate.

Democrats will watch the debate at the Bourbon Barrell in Downtown Erie. Doors open for the watch party at 6:30 p.m. with the debate beginning at 8 p.m.

The debate can be seen right here on JET 24 beginning at 8 p.m. The debate will also stream live on yourerie.com.

For more information on the watch party, you can visit Erie Dems website https://eriedems.com/node/3161.