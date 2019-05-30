Erie Diocese statement in response to unreported victims of sexual assault

Previously unreported victims of sexual assault from staff and clergy in the Erie catholic diocese are facing a Friday deadline for making a claim for reparations.

The deadline for making claims is May 31st. The reparation fund will be active through Mid-August and a Diocese statement says that claims made between Friday and Mid-August could still be considered.

In a statement from the Erie Diocese …

“We have asked the fund administrators to continue to take registrations of previously unknown survivors after may 31, in the hope that we will be able to honor them as well.”

To make a claim through the Independent Survivors’ Reparation Program, visit www.ErieDioceseISRP.com.