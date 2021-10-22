Erie dog missing for more than seven months found in Conneaut, Ohio

A remarkable story of lost and found is bringing a dog home more than seven months after she ran away.

This is “Kira” the Collie. Kira got away from her owner back on March 17th near West 6th and Sommerheim Drive in Millcreek.

Despite numerous sightings, “Kira” remained on the loose.

That is until a family 30 miles away in Conneaut, Ohio, came to the rescue. They have spent three months trying to coax the frightened dog and finally captured her last night.

She has been reunited with her owner Friday afternoon.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists