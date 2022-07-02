A new local donut shop opened it’s doors on Friday morning.

The Erie Donut Factory moved into the Summit Plaza along Peach Street.

The donut shop offered limited supplies of donuts after a machine broke overnight, but they said that supplies will be fully stocked in the coming days.

Along with offering different kinds of donuts, other sweet treats will be sold at the donut shop.

“So we’re gonna be offering cakes, cookies, brownies, and clubs, and we’ll be offering sizes that will be there for multiple occasions,” said Samantha Anthony, Lead Baker of Erie Donut Factory.

The Donut Factory sold out of all of their sweet treats by 10 a.m. on Friday morning.