Erie Downtown Development Corporation bringing several new businesses to Downtown Erie

We’re beginning to get our first sneak peek at what a revamped downtown will look like with five stores coming to a popular intersection.

We spoke with a few of these businesses on occupying Downtown Erie’s historic State Street area.

It’s out with the old and in with the new. The Erie Downtown Development Corporation is putting their blueprint into Downtown Erie by having five retail stores at the corner of 5th and State.

“There’s going to be so many exciting things going on in the street with the other retail businesses, and for us is really bringing that experience to Downtown Erie and having the opportunity to promote local pride,” said Max Webber, Marketing Director at Erie Appeal.

Promoting Erie’s pride is the mission for the rest of these entrepreneurs, as well as helping other owners.

“Not only in my business being in downtown alongside other businesses, but being able to curate these pop-up shows to bring businesses downtown. That’s going to bring a lot of excitement,” said Alexandria Ellis, Owner of She Vintage/Curator 5th & State.

Others say that these new businesses are going to bring new life to the heart of Downtown Erie.

“It’s going to be so nice to have great shops direct out customers to when they come to visit us to really enhance the foot traffic around here,” said Emily Ernest, Owner of Glass Growers Gallery.

Other business owners said that this is the beginning of breaking the stigma of having young Erieites not having a reason to stay in Erie.

“So I think having something cool for these younger demographics to be able to shop and dress up for work especially with what we’re doing. We’re definitely servicing the older market as well,” said Louis Geramita, Owner of Primo Tailoring.

“We’ve searched throughout the region for some of the best retailers and we’re excited to have found a great starting point with these five businesses,” said John Persinger, CEO of Erie Downtown Development Corporation.

Persinger said that the retail shops will open for Small Business Saturday on Thanksgiving week.

