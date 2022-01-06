Erie Downtown Development Corporation continues construction on former Coconut Joe’s lot

The construction of the location of where Coconut Joe’s once stood continues with a possible end date in sight.

The former lot of Coconut Joe’s was once home to the Park Opera House in 1860.

The Park Opera House was part of the historic West North Park Row District and the Erie Downtown Development Corporation is looking to bring back those aesthetics to the future building that will take up that space.

“The building that will run from North Park Row to 5th Street will look similar to the other brick buildings that are part of this historic district. It’s scheduled to take probably about 18 to 24 months, so look for it to be completed sometime mid-to-late 2023.” said John Persinger, CEO of the Erie Downtown Development Corporation.

The new building will include ground floor commercial space, retail, food and beverage, local businesses, and 35 to 40 new apartments on the upper level.