Erie Downtown Development Corporation discuss many projects while hosting tour with federal agencies

With all of the renovation work going on around Perry Square these days, a question arises, is it money well spent?

This is what a group of federal agencies came to Erie to find out. Here is more on what caused this visit.

Work is now being done along the street with the EDDC owning properties on each side, but what you can’t see is how Erie is leading the nation when it comes to opportunity zones.

Erie is now becoming the destination that federal agencies are pointing out when it comes to making opportunity zones work.

“We normally go to communities to talk to them about what they can do. We are here to listen to what they’re doing so that way when we go to places we can say this is what they’re doing in Erie. So this is more of learning. We go to other places to educate. We are here to learn,” said Joseph Defelice, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“What we have seen sits last August since we were here for the Erie Homecoming is nothing short of remarkable,” said Curt Coccodrilli, U.S. Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

At the center of this is the Erie Downtown Development Corporation. The organization highlighted current projects happening along North Park Row as well as taking a look at whats to come on West 5th Street and along State Street.

“We are working on 12 projects across three blocks. It’s going to be a complete transformation of downtown,” said John Persinger, CEO of Erie Downtown Development Corporation.

The EDDC announced that through the current project, 30 small businesses will be brought in providing around 400 jobs.

“A lot of young people they want to be in a downtown setting especially and these small businesses we think will cater to a lot of the people that want to live downtown here. So we are very excited about that helping those small businesses grow and expand and provide there services to the people of Erie,” said Steve Bulger, U.S. Small Business Administration.

The EDDC said that the goal is to have all of the projects they are working on completed by 2023.

The EDDC announced that the hope is to announce the vendors for the Flagship City Food Hall sometime in October.