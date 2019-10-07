Erie Downtown Development Corporation featured nationally in Wall Street Journal

A local organization is receiving national attention.

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) was featured in the Wall Street Journal today.

According to the EDDC’s CEO, the article was going to originally highlight the opportunity zones, however after further conversations, the story took a turn. The article ended up highlighting the EDDC’s plans for North Park Row.

“We’ve got a lot of momentum behind us, but we still got a lot of work ahead. We are going to go through some challenges. We have to keep focus on the work that is ahead of us and keep working together as a community and keep collaborating and looking forward to the future, because we do have a lot of work ahead,” said John Persinger, CEO, Erie Downtown Development Corporation.

The article was published on the Wall Street Journal’s website Monday morning.