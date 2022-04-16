The Erie Downtown Development Corporation hosted an Easter Egg Hunt on the morning of Saturday, April 16.

This Easter Egg Hunt promoted some of downtown’s great local businesses.

The event began at 8 a.m. and eggs can be found throughout the Flagship District from Perry Square to 4th Street and from Peach Street to French Street.

Shoppers and customers of downtown businesses will discover more eggs inside areas including Flagship City Public Market, Glass Growers Gallery, The Dollhouse at Pointe Foure, and Flagship City Food Hall.

The eggs will contain candy, toys, gift cards and coupons.

The gift cards and coupons will be for the following locations: