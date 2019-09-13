Erie Downtown Development Corporation holds Flagship City Book Festival

It was all about books and fellowship during the second annual Flagship City Book Festival.

The book festival is put on by the Erie Downtown Development Corporation at their State Street office. Authors from around the region were selling their books at the festival.

There were books for people of all ages to check out. The EDDC also partnered with the Erie Playhouse to do an interactive story time for children on the steps of the Erie Art Museum.

“This is a place we want to create a downtown where everyone feels welcome and this is a great opportunity for us to showcase that and bring the community together,” said Nicole Reitzell of the EDDC.

The book festival will continue tomorrow from 10:00am until 2:00pm.