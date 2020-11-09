Erie Downtown Development Corporation looking to hire Experience Director

A local non-profit organization is looking to hire.

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation is looking to hire an Experience Director.

According to the EDDC, the Experience Director would act as the main liaison with residential and commercial tenants.

The CEO said that they are looking for someone who wants to help build up and strengthen the downtown community.

“We are looking for someone whose going to be proactive in bringing together the retail tenants, the commercial tenants, the residents and really making downtown a place where people want to live, work and play,” said John Persinger, CEO of the Erie Downtown Development Corporation.

Applications are due by November 30th. You can apply here.