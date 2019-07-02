Erie Downtown Development Corporation looks to attract investment to Erie

Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) got a big boost in efforts to attract national investment dollars to Erie with a little help from MasterCard.

MasterCard highlighted the EDDC at the 2019 Smart Cities New York Conference. Smart Cities is North America’s leading global conference for innovators and decision-makers who are improving life in the cities of tomorrow.

Mastercard produced a video for EDDC highlighting some of the challenges a northeast rust belt city faces and also some of the new ways investment dollars are being captured.

“For the EDDC and Erie to be highlighted by MasterCard is a testament to the innovation of the EDDC, and the hard work of everyone involved with revitalizing Erie,” said John Persinger, Erie Downtown Development Corporation CEO.

Matt Wachter, Vice President for Finance and Development for the EDDC participated in a round table discussion in on attracting investment that included a Vice President for the MasterCard center, the President of the U.S. Conference on Mayors and a fellow at the Brookings institution.

“How do we drive investment, and how do we drive it in an inclusive way and have inclusive growth? You have to get investment dollars into the city so that we can make a model that hopefully will be replicated in other places around the city,” said Wachter.