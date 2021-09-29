Erie Downtown Development Corporation provides update for North Park Row plans

The rumors may be true as Coconut Joes and Dave’s Diner are closing their doors while making way for the Erie Downtown Development Corporation to bring various dining options to the city.

We went to North Park Row to discuss more about the EDDC’s plan for the area.

As you can see there is a sign that says Dave’s Diner is now closed, and Coconut Joe’s will have the same sign soon. The EDDC is saying that the closing of these two businesses will be for the best.

It’s out with the old and in with the new on North Park Row. Dave’s Diner is closed.

Saturday night will be the final night of business for Coconut Joes next door. Their lease has not been renewed.

“These are great local businesses and they have a great local following. We know that wherever they go stay tuned. They’ll continue to have a great following,” said John Persinger, CEO of Erie Downtown Development Corporation.

The CEO of the EDDC said that the two establishments closing will make space for building renovations. It will also showcase different cultural options of the Flagship City Hall and market project.

Persinger said that he can’t wait to bring a new diverse alternative when it comes to dining in Downtown Erie.

“We’ve been trying to create a diverse welcoming downtown so that’s what you’re seeing under this one roof. You got nine of Erie’s top culinary talent,” said Persinger.

The owner of one of those diverse businesses said it’s exciting to bring ethnic culture to Downtown Erie.

“Especially to have different ethnic foods there which is going to give Erie community a good collection of food to try all kinds of food from different countries,” said Bassam Dabbah, Owner of Shawarma Station.

Dabbah’s Mediterranean Cuisine began in a food truck. Now the authentic food will be displayed in the heart of Downtown.

What is not certain is exactly when all of these businesses will open as construction continues.

“We’re targeting Thanksgiving week. We still have a bit of construction to go. It’s not an easy project to renovate that building,” said Persinger.

As Persinger said they are hoping to open the food hall on Thanksgiving week.

Even though there’s still construction happening for the retail stores on State Street, and of course for the Food Hall Market Project, it’s still a matter of time when everything will be finalized.

