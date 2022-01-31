Erie Downtown Development Corporation to open Cashier’s House to the public

The revitalization of Downtown Erie continues with a new restaurant coming to town.

The Cashier’s House is a historic asset of Downtown Erie, and the Erie Downtown Development Corporation, also known as the EDDC, is opening it to the public.

An Erie native who attended culinary school in Italy will be brining the Italian-European influence to the Cashier’s House.

The new restaurant will be quite the opposite from the Flagship Food Hall with a more relaxing and tranquil ambiance that will be ideal for business meetings, wedding rehearsals, or simple private conversations.

“We wanted a space that was quieter, more intimate, and that’s what you have here and that’s what you have here at the Cashier’s House,” said John Persinger, CEO of Erie Downtown Development Corporation.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

There is no set date for an opening, but the EDDC hopes to open the restaurant later this spring.