Erie Downtown Development hosts family curling day

Warmer temperatures are allowing families to get outside and utilize the EDDC’s temporary curling location.

Residents say they are excited for the future of the downtown and hope that there’s some more family orientated opportunities like this afternoon’s.

Spring like temperatures are bringing families to the corner of State and 5th Street.

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation is giving families the chance to learn more about the future of the city, while taking part in junior curling.

“That is obviously temporary, we are really looking at ways to bring different people together to create spaces where everyone feels welcomed,” said Nicole Reitzell, Vice President of Community Engagement at the EDDC.

The EDDC looks to bring more family opportunities to the city on a regular basis. This comes after the outpouring popularity of adult curling on Monday and Thursday nights.

Families say that this is a great temporary space to use and they look forward to the city’s growth in the future ahead.

“We love it down here.The kids are really super excited to get to use the curling rinks. We’re very grateful for the EDDC and all the work they’re doing to revive downtown and give us a reason to come down here and enjoy the gorgeous weather,” said Amanda Duncan, Erie Resident.

As for the kids, Richie Kzeman-Fremer says if it’s sunny out and it’s finally getting warmer, curling with the family is a good idea which is why they come here.

As for what is next in store for the EDDC curling league, Reitzell says that they will definitely be doing the league next year due to the popularity of this year.

The EDDC will also be doing construction on the site. Where the curling will be in the future remains to still be seen, but it will be downtown.

For the adults, the curling playoffs will take place on St. Patrick’s Day beginning at 5 p.m.