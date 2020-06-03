Erie Downtown Partnership accepting donations to help businesses impacted by riot on Saturday

There is a new initiative in place to help businesses impacted by last weekends events.

The Erie Downtown Partnership is accepting online donations through June 27th in the amounts of $10, $25, $100 or customized donations.

Each donor will receive a special “Erie Loves You” decal as a thank you. The decal is inspired by the messages chalked on the sidewalks on Sunday.

Donors who give $100 will receive the decal as well as a $10 downtown gift certificate to support downtown businesses.

“All of the donations are going to our care fund and we will disperse them immediately taking into consideration the needs of the businesses. Anything that is raised over the need of businesses impacted by the May 30th events we can direct to businesses that are in need of COVID-19 support,” said Emily Fetcko, Assistant Director for the Erie Downtown Partnership.

The Downtown Partnership recently announced that the fundraising goal is $20,000.