Erie Downtown Partnership and Erie Events join forces for Free Movie Night at Bayfront Convention Center lot

This weekend is opening night for the Bayfront Cinema.

The Erie Downtown Partnership and Erie Events teaming up for a free community movie night on Friday.

The event is taking place at the Bayfront Convention Center parking lot and features “That Thing You Do,” the Erie-based comedy directed by Tom Hanks.

Just like at the drive-in, moviegoers to the Bayfront Cinema will watch the movie from their cars.

The Free Community Movie Night is Friday, August 14th. Gates open at 8:30 p.m. with the movie starting at 9:30 p.m.

You can pre-register online by clicking here.