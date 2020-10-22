Erie Downtown Partnership and Oasis Market to host Fall Fest at Griswold Park on Sunday

Fall Fest will make a return to downtown Erie this year.

The Erie Downtown Partnership and the Oasis Market will host the event this Sunday.

It will be held at Griswold Park and feature a fall farmers market, live entertainment, and safe, socially distanced activities for kids.

According to organizers, this will be a smaller event compared to last year and everyone attending will be required to wear masks.

“We will also be accepting SNAP benefits. A lot of the vendors that will be there selling food items will also be accepting SNAP benefits, so it would be a great time to come down and get some treats that you wouldn’t necessarily be able to get any other day.” said Faith Kindig, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Urban Oasis Project.

The event will go from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.