Erie Downtown Partnership asking for public input on Downtown Erie through survey

A local community organization is seeking public input on downtown Erie through a survey.

The Erie Downtown Partnership is working with the Thomas B. Hagen Fellowship to develop the 10-minute survey, which will help inform the creation of a new community relations plan.

According to the partnership, this is just one step in the process of gathering public input.

The Erie Downtown Partnership and their partners are set to adopt this plan upon completion, which is set to be in mid-November.

To take part in this survey, you can click here.