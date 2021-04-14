Erie Downtown Partnership awarded $50,000 grant for COVID-19 pandemic relief

A $50,000 state grant will provide pandemic assistance to the Erie Downtown Partnership.

State Representatives Bob Merski and Pat Harkins announced the funding on Wednesday.

The lawmakers say the grant will allow the Erie Downtown Partnership to replenish resources exhausted by the pandemic.

John Buchna, Executive Director of the Erie Downtown Partnership, says this funding comes at a crucial time before employees and visitors return to the downtown area this spring and summer.

“As employees and guests are coming out of the pandemic, they’re coming back downtown. So, it enables us to continue our efforts in being here to make the downtown a welcoming, safe and fun environment to be within. These grant funds are definitely needed and we’re very appreciative to those that did make it happen.” Buchna said.

During the pandemic, the Downtown Partnership addressed urgent community needs. Now, the organization can continue its role in rebuilding downtown.