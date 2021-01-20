Erie Downtown Partnership clears the way for people to make way around the city after snowfall

Shovels are hitting the ground after snow blanketed downtown Erie this week.

Here is how one group is lending a helping hand in this process.

Access to sidewalks is crucial for businesses looking to open their doors.

One local non-profit is doing its part to make sure that this isn’t a concern for local owners.

Plow trucks are hitting the streets while shovels are cleaning the sidewalks.

The Erie Downtown Partnership is clearing the way for people to make way around the city on foot, not only to help the residents, but businesses in the area as well.

“People are more apt to support the business once they can have access to that business. So us, the city and others can work together so we can have a primary pass that people are safe. Then we work with the business owners to provide a little extra TLC around the doorways, around the crosswalks, in the midblock access as well as safely around the fire hydrants and trash cans,” said John Buchana, Executive Director at the Erie Downtown Partnership.

Following the recent Winter storms, the demand is high for any help people can provide.

For some of those behind the hard work, they say at the end of the day it is fun to do.

“I’m a pretty lucky guy I love the snow. To be able to work with these things it’s like a toy that you’re working with. It’s like my best friend and we have two of them that work great and I enjoy it. I’m a pretty lucky guy,” said John Yost, Maintenance Technician Supervisor for the Erie Downtown Partnership.

The cleanup is a three phase project for the partnership.

“We start in the early morning to do the primary access along the sidewalks and once those are cleared we will come in with a hand team to do the crosswalks and once that accomplished we will work on the mid block process which again provides so people don’t have to walk on the street to get into and support a business,” said Buchana.

The Downtown Partnership works with the City of Erie, Erie Parking Authority, and Provider Resources Incorporated in order to make this happen.