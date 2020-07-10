Erie Downtown Partnership continuing “Get Active” campaign

1  of  2
Local News
One organization is rebooting an initiative as Erie continues to move forward in the green phase.

The Erie Downtown Partnerships has started up its “Get Active” campaign once again, by hosting outdoor yoga sessions each week.

This effort is aimed at bringing Erie residents into the city in a safe way. In order to help promote social distancing, each participant is asked to wear a mask before and after each session and bring their own mat.

“We’re hoping to do this through the end of August, barring any other shut downs or regulations. Right now, we have the permission from the city to activate Perry Square with content like this and we are working closely with the health department to make sure that we continue to make these events safe.” said Dave Tamulonis, Events Manager for the Erie Downtown Partnership.

The next session will be at 6:00 p.m on Wednesday evening.

