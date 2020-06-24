Initiatives to help local businesses are still underway and even as they get ready to reopen.

The Erie Downtown Partnership has sold more than $30,000 of downtown gift certificates for, not only the businesses, but the arts and culture venues as well. Right now, the organization still has an online donation platform open in order to continue to help downtown businesses.

“Whether it is $5 or $500 every little bit truly does county. I think the Erie Downtown Partnership is in a good position where we are in a place to allocate that money, not only quickly,but with intention to get it to the businesses that need it most.” said Emily Fetcko, Assistant Director of the Erie Downtown Partnership.

This online donation platform is set to close on Saturday.