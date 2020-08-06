Erie Downtown Partnership holds Yoga in the Park

Health and wellness is taking center state at Perry Square.

The Erie Downtown Partnership held Yoga in the Park on Wednesday August 5th.

The free class is part of their Wellness Wednesday initiative and is open to all skill levels.

Organizers said that it is important for the community to enjoy what the city has to offer especially during the pandemic.

“As we move throughout the summer and get our footing, plans events and try to bring people together, we ‘re realizing that there’s still a lot of potential to use our public spaces like Perry Square for great socially distant events and still bring people together,” said Dave Tamulonis, Events Manager for the Erie Downtown Partnership.

Yoga in the park continues every Wednesday at 6 p.m. and continues through the end of August.