Erie Downtown Partnership hosts first annual “Home for the Holidays”

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

People from throughout the community are getting into the holiday spirit.

Donald Studor, Erie resident says, “We have some friends over here that we invited down, we just decided to come down and see what it’s all about and we’re enjoying it.”

The Erie Downtown Partnership is hosting its first annual “Home for the Holidays” event.

John Buchna, Executive Director of Erie Downtown Partnership says, “Home means a lot of things to a lot of different people in this case, home is Erie to a lot of us. Maybe you’re out of school or traveling to see family.”

As the holiday weekend kicks off, people had the chance to begin their fesitivies with “Perryaoke”, taking pictures in front of the Christmas tree, and an ugly sweater contest.

The event tailors to bringing community members together and supporting one another, even with a hand carved ice bar.

Aron Snook, bartender says, “Visitors want to see who made it, it’s locally made and all the beverages are also Pennslyvania made.”

The ice bar masterpiece comes from Bill Sandusky, a local carver at Erie Ice Works.

The Erie Downtown Partnership hopes to keep the traditions going in years to come.