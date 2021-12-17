Erie Downtown Partnership hosts holiday jazz concert at Perry Square

Holiday celebrations continue in downtown Erie Friday evening with a Christmas concert.

Local band Mambo took center stage in Perry Square putting their own twist on holiday classics.

Festivities also included horse drawn carriage rides, family photos, and vendors in the holiday village.

The event served as an extension of the annual Downtown D’Lights celebration put on by the Erie Downtown Partnership.

“Two weeks ago, we had an amazing event and wanted to keep it going and give people more opportunities to enjoy the holidays in downtown Erie.” said Dave Tamulonis, Erie Downtown Partnership.

The Erie Downtown Partnership has reached 100 events throughout 2021.