Erie Downtown Partnership hosts panel to answer questions for business leaders

Local News
One organization hosted a panel to help try and answer questions for business leaders in downtown Erie.

The Erie Downtown Partnership hosted two business leaders, an insurance agent and a lawyer to discuss common questions people are having at this time.

Some of the topics discussed included unemployment and taking a further look at insurance policies.

“We are in a time right now where everybody is in the same boat. Everybody is looking for answers. We had a lot of businesses contact us so that’s why we decided to have this today to have the conversation of everything and anything people have questions on. The important thing is to keep communication open,” said Dave Tamulonis, Event Manager for Erie Downtown Partnership.

For those looking to help support local businesses while they’re closed, it was explained the best way to do so is by purchasing gift cards.

