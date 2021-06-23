Erie Downtown Partnership hosts Yoga on the Dock at Dobbins Landing

Erie Downtown Partnership continues its weekly Wellness Wednesday to help get you up and moving with some Yoga on the Dock.

Fontaine Glenn was live from Dobbins Landing with more on Wellness Wednesday.

Wellness Wednesday is a weekly morning and evening event hosted by Erie Downtown Partnership.

For the morning session, we are waking up to gentle yoga here at Dobbins Landing starting at 6 a.m. and hopefully a beautiful sunrise as well.

There will be a another Wellness Wednesday yoga class tonight at 6 p.m. in Perry Square if you missed this one.

Visit eriedowntown.com/events for more information on this and other local events.

