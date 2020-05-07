Erie Downtown Partnership introduces new grant to help area business owners

One local organization has rolled out a new grant to assist business owners.

The Erie Downtown Partnerships is looking to help businesses within its footprint through the relief and recovery grant.

Unlike others, this is not a reimbursement grant, and applicants can ask for up to $5,000. These funds became available through the partnership redirecting the funds received through the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority as part of the Mission Main Street Grant Initiative.

“We’re all trying to find a way through this and I think, in doing that, we are finding ways to improve our existing processes. So, it’s a challenging time, but its very exciting and we have an amazing, very entrepreneurial business.” said Emily Fetcko, Assistant Director of the Erie Downtown Partnership.

Applications for the grant are due by May 18th and are received on a rolling basis.