Erie Downtown Partnership kicks off Clean and Green Project while cleaning downtown streets

Folks were doing their part in keeping Erie clean while also getting a reward in return.
On Saturday September 12th, the Erie Downtown Partnership kicked off it’s Clean and Green Project.
Volunteers were assigned a region of downtown to weed and clean the streets.
For their work, folks got a ten dollar gift card in return that could be used at a downtown business.
“Really it’s just to keep up with the cleaning downtown and to put a little money back in the downtown economy,” said Dave Tamulonis from the Erie Downtown Partnership.
EPD did a clean up earlier this Summer and plan on doing a clean up every Saturday during September.
Erie Insurance is also helping this project with a sponsorship.