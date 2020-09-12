Erie Downtown Partnership kicks off Clean and Green Project while cleaning downtown streets

Folks were doing their part in keeping Erie clean while also getting a reward in return.

On Saturday September 12th, the Erie Downtown Partnership kicked off it’s Clean and Green Project.

Volunteers were assigned a region of downtown to weed and clean the streets.

For their work, folks got a ten dollar gift card in return that could be used at a downtown business.

“Really it’s just to keep up with the cleaning downtown and to put a little money back in the downtown economy,” said Dave Tamulonis from the Erie Downtown Partnership.

EPD did a clean up earlier this Summer and plan on doing a clean up every Saturday during September.

Erie Insurance is also helping this project with a sponsorship.