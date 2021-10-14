Erie Downtown Partnership launches Streetplus Ambassador program

Many developments are happening in the heart of downtown Erie, hoping to improve the quality of life.

A new effort from the Erie Downtown Partnership hopes to further that goal. Erie Downtown Partnership has four ambassadors that are responsible for patrolling the streets and building relationships with people in the city.

Soon, you may be familiar with seeing these workers with blue uniforms securing and cleaning the streets of downtown Erie. These workers are part of Erie Downtown Partnership Streetplus Ambassador Program. The program launched a month ago and these ambassadors have a lot on their hands.

“We’re there for hospitality cleanliness, help the homeless and give 911 calls,” said John Yost, Operation Manager at Streetplus Erie Downtown Partnership.

Yost and one of the ambassadors are aware of being shorthanded, yet helping the community gets them motivated.

“The ambassador for this size of the district is 70 blocks is 12, so the plan is to go forward to three or four hires in the spring and eventually get up to that 12 and have an assistant for myself also,” Yost said.

“I really don’t like seeing people in the streets, you know, if they ask me where can they go and I tell them which shelters to go and services.” said Ashley McCallum, Ambassador.

The Executive Director of Erie Downtown Partnership feels confident this ambassador program will expand through the City of Erie in the future.

“With all of the investment coming downtown, we know we need to do this. We know we need to go forward and, as I mentioned, we welcome it,” said John Buchna, Executive Director of the Erie Downtown Partnership. “We welcome more investors coming forward and that opportunity is how three to four have an impact. Imagine what twelve to twenty can have.”

Buchna says this plan of action is being nationally recognized in other towns across the country. He hopes many can come on board in taking the leadership role in securing the city.

We are told that these ambassadors are wearing a radio device to communicate with police and they’re still in training with police as well.

