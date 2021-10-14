Erie Downtown Partnership launches Streetplus Ambassador Program

An ambassador program launched Thursday for downtown Erie.

The Erie Downtown Partnership is taking the initiative to secure downtown Erie while committing to helping the homeless population by launching an ambassadors program.

The Streetplus Ambassador Program so far has three ambassadors that oversee 70-blocks in downtown Erie.

Those ambassadors provide cleaning services, visitors assistance, event support and business outreach with a service footprint from the Bayfront to 14th Street and over from Holland to Sassafras Streets.

The executive director of the Erie Downtown Partnership, John Buchna, says this program is nationally recognized, serving 100 downtown improvement districts across the country.

Buchna says not only would this program provide assistance for those in need, but for all in downtown Erie.

The program launched last month and Buchna says he’s looking forward to expanding the program for the community.

