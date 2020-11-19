Erie Downtown Partnership looking to spread safe holiday cheer to community and local businesses

There are safe ways to celebrate the holidays, even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Tis the season to protect yourself from COVID-19. While many of us enjoy finding a perfect present for loved ones, the place to look for that this year will be online.

“Shopping local, supporting local, it’s important this year than ever. A lot of small, local businesses have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and could really use the strong holiday season to get them through.” said Dave Tamulonis, Events Manager with the Erie Downtown Partnership.

In the holiday spirit, the Erie Downtown Partnership is running Small Business Saturday gift certificate sale that will look to help more than 50 businesses.

“We’re offering a buy $10, get $10 up to $50 match for anyone purchasing a gift certificate through our website. So, if you buy $50 you get $50 and this has the potential to put $20,000 back in the downtown economy.” Tamulonis said.

Hundreds of people typically gather in the park to see the tree light up. This year, you’re encouraged to stay in your car to see the lights.

“The park will be lit if you want to come down safely in your own vehicle with your families, small gatherings, but ideally be safe and be there to experience Perry Square and all of the lighting. We also encourage you to drive to the different business locations that are in and around Perry Square that are a part of our 20 day celebration.” said John Buchna, Executive Director of the Erie Downtown Partnership.

Erie’s Holiday tree and Perry Square are scheduled to be lit for your enjoyment the day after Thanksgiving

For a look at all of the businesses involved in the gift certificate program, you can click below.