The Erie Downtown Partnership has a new position that will help them continue revitalizing the area.

Christine Eddy has been named the new development director. The organization created the new position focused on development.

In her new role, Eddy will also help with new initiatives and programs.

The CEO of the Erie Downtown Partnership says the more compacity they have, the more they can do for the community.

“She has a super energetic personality, so she really fits with our culture and our commitment to serve and be public facing. She just starts this week and we’re just really pleased. It’s an exciting time for us and to see our growing team evolve with the right people,” said Emily Fetcko, CEO, Erie Downtown Partnership.

Eddy has over 20 years of fundraising and development experience.