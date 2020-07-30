Erie Downtown Partnership planning safe summer events

Stuck inside your home? Not sure what to do because of the limited options?

Well, the Erie Downtown Partnership is planning several events that you can safely take part in.

Yoselin Person was live in Perry Square with the events manager of the Erie Downtown Partnership to tell us more about the activities planned for this year.

You can visit Erie Downtown Partnership’s Facebook page for a full list of events.

That Thing You Do, Free Outdoor Movie at “The Bayfront Cinema” will take place August 14th at the Bayfront Convention Center. You can pull up in your car and watch the movie, but registration is required.

Wellness Wednesdays: Socially-Distant Yoga in Perry Square will take place August 5th in Perry Square.