Erie Downtown Partnership Rebooting ‘Get Active’ Program

One organization has rebooted an initiative with Erie continuing to move forward in the green phase.

The Erie Downtown Partnership started up its “Get Active” campaign once again with the program offering and hosting a weekly yoga session with the idea of bringing Erie residents into the city in a safe way.

In order to help promote social distancing each participant is asked to wear a mask before and after each session and also bringing a mat.

“We’re hoping to do this through the end of August barring any other shutdowns or regulations,” Erie Downtown Partnership Events Manager Dave Tamulonis.

“Right now we have the permission the city to activate Perry Square with content like this and we are working closely with the health department to make sure that we continue to make these events safe.”

Sessions will be held on Wednesday evenings at Perry Square.