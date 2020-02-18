Erie Downtown Partnership rolls out plans for 2020

The Erie Downtown Partnership is rolling out plans for 2020.

Chelsey Withers takes a look at what will be new in the city this year.

The Erie Downtown Partnership hosted it’s annual meeting, kicking off a new decade by announcing some new features.

“Really trying to create the new experience, new vibe, new buzz because it’s really ultimately coming together as a community to engage and connect with others so that our community lets us celebrate as a community it is a really exciting thing to do,” said John Buchna, Executive Director, Erie Downtown Partnership.

Each of this years events were categorized into three areas including marquee, pop-up and routine events.

Something new this year will be the Perry Palooza, which will take place in the summer featuring local bands and artists.

“We need people to come downtown so the easiest thing for people to do is get involved in those events, just show up and attend events and walk around and explore downtown,” said Emily Fetcko, Assistant Director, Erie Downtown Partnership.

In addition to the events, the Erie Downtown Partnership explained there will be a new look when entering the city in 2020.

“We are going to see more downtown art, we are going to see murals,, we are going to see a physical sculpture at the corner of 3rd and State Street which will be our first gateway project of a multi gateway project that distinguishes the unique downtown neighborhoods and districts,” said Fetcko.

Three Care Awards were also presented to individuals dedicated to making downtown a better place.

“It’s been a whole lot of fun. I think I am going to continue on my next adventure all around Erie,” said Donny Moore, Care Award Recipient.

As attendees walked out of Tuesday’s presentation, they were asked to write what they believe the next decade would look like in Erie.